Bihar sees drop in new Covid cases; Patna remains hot spot

Bihar showed a steady decline in Covid cases with 7,752 new cases, but the number of deaths went up to 90 during the last 24 hours on Thursday even as the state extended the lockdown to May 25.

Bihar reported the highest Covid-19 deaths in a day this month on May 4 when 105 patients succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Patna, with 1,485 new infections and 16 deaths reported on Thursday, remained a hot spot after daily fresh cases dropped to 977 on Wednesday.

Nalanda with 551 cases, Vaishali 437, Purnia 409, West Champaran 320 and Saharsa 277 were among the other leading contributors.

Bihar’s recovery inched up to 84.15% after 11,008 patients were discharged from different facilities, taking the total recoveries so far to 530,314.

The test positivity ratio, which is the number of people testing positive for the virus out of those tested, had slid to 8.8% on May 12. It was 15.6% when Bihar announced lockdown on May 4.

