Bihar to carry out Covid-19 vaccination only on 4 days every week: Report

The Bihar government has changed it norms to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. According to the new guidelines, the Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out for four days in a week.

Two days will be kept for regular vaccination, while no such activity will be carried out on Sunday, Live Hindustan reported.

The move will give relief to thousands of frontline workers and other people involved in giving jabs to the people. However, the Bihar government will have to speed up the pace of inoculating the people of the state in order to achieve the target if vaccinating 60 million people in the next six months.

According to the Bihar government order on Sunday, Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out in the state on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Some district authorities followed the new norms and no vaccination was done in Arwal, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Bhojpur, Gopalganj, Begusarai, West Champaran and Siwan, according to Live Hindustan. Ten people were given vaccine shots in Arariya, 16 in Vaishali, 32 in Kaimur, 70 in Samastipur and 96 in Jehanabad, it further reported.

The decision has been taken by the state health department because regular vaccination was getting affected due to Covid-19 inoculation drive. The state government has chosen Wednesday and Friday as regular inoculation days, reported Live Hindustan.

The Bihar government launched the 'Maha Abhiyan' on June 21 to inoculate 60 million of its population till December this year. As per the original plan, 3,30,000 people were supposed to be inoculated every day to achieve the target. Now, as per the revised plan, the projected number has increased to 5,70,000.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the state government officials to increase the pace of vaccination.

According to state government data, 1 crore 72 lakh people in Bihar have so far been inoculated. Out of this, 1.48 crore people have received the first dose, while 24.18 lakh have been given both the doses.

The vaccination drive in Bihar began on January 16 this year.