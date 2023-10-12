Bihar train accident: 10 trains cancelled, several diverted after North East Express derailed in Buxar. Check list

A day after coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district killing four people, several trains have been cancelled or diverted on Thursday. Issuing a statement, the Eastern Central Railway zone official said that “temporary changes have been made in the operation of trains” due to the incident.

List of cancelled trains include:

Rescuers and other gather around coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late Wednesday near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar(AP)

Patna-Puri Special (03230), Sasaram-Ara Special (03620), Bhabua Road Express Special (03617), Patna--DDU Memu Pass Spl (03203), Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special (03375), Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126), Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125), Patna-DDU Express (13209) which will run upto Ara, DDU-Patna Express (13210) which will run upto Ara.

List of diverted trains include:

Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

Bihar train accident: What happened?

On Wednesday night around 9:30 pm, 21 coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station. According to officials, four people died in the mishap - out of which three people have been identified, while the identity of the fourth passenger was yet to be established. At least 30 passengers suffered injuries and have been undergoing treatment at Buxar, Ara, and Patna hospitals.

Officials said that three coaches suffered maximum damage and deaths were reported from these coaches.

According to initial reports, poor track maintenance or fault in the track changing point seemed to have caused the derailment. East Central Railways chief public relations officer Birendra Kumar said that an expert committee has started looking into technical aspects of the derailment.

Meanwhile, union minister Ashwini Choubey spoke with the deputy general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other officials along with Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “I have appealed to our workers and they are engaged in rescue operations. Medical teams have been sent. Rescue operation is going on,” he said.

