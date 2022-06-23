Bihar: Tribal communities back Droupadi Murmu for post of President

Expressing happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) move to name 64-year-old tribal woman leader Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election, the tribal communities in Bihar have welcomed the decision.

“The candidature of a tribal woman for the post will hopefully draw the attention of several state governments including Bihar towards our condition”, 50-year-old Tribal leader Tallu Marandi from Purnia said.

Marandi has been instrumental in fighting liquor mafia in his community in Baisi areas especially at his native village Belwari even before the total prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016.

Maya Ram Oraon member of Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad (ABAVP) alleged, “The governments have been showing neglected attitude towards us since Independence and this is for the first time a government has tried to assimilate our community in undertaking the vast task of development.”

Speaking to HT over phone, another member of ABAVP, Guneshar Oraon expressed hope that it would open the floodgates of development.

“Droupadiji has been working for the community and later elevated to the post of Governor,” he said.

“She will become an icon for the women empowerment in general and for the community (Tribal) in particular”, he added.

Prof Naresh Kumar Srivasatava of Purnea University who has done his research work over the history and culture of tribal people in Purnea district said, “What the Tribal community has so far been lacking here is a morale booster. If she became the President of India, it will work wonders in their overall progress”.

Out of total tribal population of 104million in India as per the census of 2011, over two million reside in Bihar.

“About 5 lakh tribal people live in Purnia and Kosi”, Prof Srivasatava said adding they had come from Chhotanagpur plateau known as Oraon and the other coming from Santhal Pargana known as Santhal. They had been brought here by the British landlords to clear the forests and later they settled here.