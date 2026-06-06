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Bihar’s BJP MLA convicted in 2018 Delhi celebratory firing case that killed woman

Delhi court convicts BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh in 2018 celebratory firing case at Fatehpur Beri farmhouse that led to the death of a 45-year-old woman.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Arnabjit Sur, New Delhi
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A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar’s Sahebganj in a case of celebratory firing inside his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on New Year’s Eve in 2018, which led to the death of a 45-year-old woman, and ordered that the MLA be taken into custody.

A Delhi court has convicted BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh in a celebratory firing case from 2018, ordering his custody in connection with a woman’s death.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Courts convicted MLA Raju Kumar Singh under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule).

The matter has been listed for June 9 for arguments on the point of sentence. The maximum punishment for the offences is three years of imprisonment.

The court, meanwhile, acquitted Singh’s wife, Renu Singh, and two others of the offence under Section 201 (destruction of evidence), on grounds of no material evidence. A detailed order is awaited.

Singh, formerly an MLA with the Janata Dal (United) before defecting to the BJP, during a New Year’s Eve gathering at his farmhouse at Ambedkar Colony’s Rose Farm, fired gunshots in the air, which hit the complainant’s wife, Archana Gupta. She was taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

The court said that there was prima facie material to show that the MLA, under the influence of alcohol, fired in the air at the gathering which led to gunshot injuries to deceased Archana Gupta on her head and “had knowledge” that his act of firing could hit any person at the party.

The court had also framed destruction of evidence charges against his wife and three others, observing that they helped “clean up the dance floor” of the deceased’s blood and caused disappearance of evidence. Proceedings were abated against Singh’s driver after he passed away during the course of the trial.

The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, while the MLA was represented by advocate Rajiv Mohan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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