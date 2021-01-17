Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO, have developed 'RAKSHITA' - a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation needs of security force personnel in event of a medical emergency or battle injury in conflict zones. It will be launched tomorrow in Delhi.

Sources claimed that these bikes will give assistance to CRPF jawans and paramedics in case of any injuries during encounters. "These bikes will be more useful in areas like Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada etc., as it is tough for the force to take big vehicles or ambulances inside the jungle," a CRPF official said.

The bike has been developed after the CRPF noticed a need for such bikes to reach fast to the narrow roads in tensed areas, especially in the Naxalite zones. There have been instances where medical facilities couldn't reach on time and a delay in medical assistance ended up making the patients' situation more critical.

The INMAS works in the area of biomedical and clinical research with reference to radiation, neurocognitive imaging and research. It functions under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of Ministry of Defence Government of India.