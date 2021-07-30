Bike-borne assailants shoot mayor dead in Bihar’s Katihar

Mayor of Katihar, Bihar, was shot dead on Thursday evening. Forty-year-old Shivraj Paswan was returning home after holding a meeting when the incident took place. Paswan had a real estate business.

The incident took place within hours of the killing of criminal Guddu Miya who was also engaged in real estate business in neighbouring Purnia.

Reports said Paswan was on his way home on his bike when three armed men stopped him near Santoshi Chowk and shot at him before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to Katihar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) where a team of doctors declared him dead. Locals said that the criminals fled after the incident by firing several rounds.

Police did not rule out Paswan’s nature of business for his killing. They are looking at the CCTV footage of the area. “We hope to case soon,” a senior police officer said.

Hundreds of people gathered at KMCH and heavy police reinforcements were deployed to control the crowd. Roads were sealed and extensive checking of vehicles started.

In Purnia, Guddu Miya was shot dead at a crowded chowk in Madhubani locality under Madhubani police outpost earlier in the evening. Miya had several criminal cases pending against him.