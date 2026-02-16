Bill Gates to visit Andhra Pradesh today, hold talks with Naidu on health, AI

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday for key discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The visit will focus on strengthening partnerships in public health and artificial intelligence. Bill Gates will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday. (File Photo: REUTERS)

Gates is scheduled to reach the state secretariat in Amaravati in the morning. He will briefly meet IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, along with the Chief Minister, news agency PTI reported.

"Gates will visit Amaravati and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives," state Municipal Minister P. Narayana said on Sunday.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister has urged Gates to widen the reach of existing health programmes across the state. Artificial intelligence will also be a key area of discussion.

The Gates Foundation is already implementing health projects in Kuppam in Chittoor district. The upcoming talks are expected to explore how these efforts can be expanded to benefit more people across Andhra Pradesh.

After the meeting, Gates will visit the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) centre. Officials will demonstrate how technology is being used to improve governance. The Chief Minister will explain the system’s functioning and outcomes.

Naidu will also present his "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision. The presentation will cover reforms introduced in sectors such as medical technology, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a digital health records initiative.

Later in the day, Gates and his team will travel to an agricultural facility in Undavalli village in Amaravati. He will observe the use of drones and artificial intelligence in farming practices.

Gates has visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice in the past. This visit follows an invitation from Naidu aimed at deepening cooperation between the state government and the foundation.

(With PTI inputs)