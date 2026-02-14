Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed the state was gradually recovering from the “destruction” caused during the previous regime and asserted that the coalition government was focused on balanced welfare and development to rebuild the state. TDP-led coalition rebuilding Andhra economy: CM Naidu

Replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the assembly, Naidu said the coalition government, comprising Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena had been working together for the reconstruction of the state.

He alleged that the state had suffered extensive damage between 2019 and 2024 and that many people, including himself, had gone through emotional distress during that period.

He also thanked the Centre for supporting Andhra Pradesh when the state was in a financially precarious situation.

The chief minister said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates would visit the state on February 16 and that the government was exploring collaboration with the Gates Foundation to develop digital health records and personalised medicine under the “Sanjeevani” project.

Naidu explained the welfare initiatives taken by his government, including payment of NTR Bharosa pensions to the extent of ₹2,750 crore every month, providing financial assistance to all school-going children in a family under the “Thalliki Vandanam” scheme, free bus journey to women under “Stree Shakti” scheme and providing three free LPG cylinders every year to women households under the Deepam 2.0 programme.

He emphasised that wealth creation through public-private partnerships (PPP) was essential for sustaining welfare measures. “Only when wealth is created can it be distributed among people,” he said, adding that the government had launched a “Zero Poverty” initiative and the P4 programme to eradicate poverty and support the poorest sections.

Naidu announced that a quantum computing centre would be set up in Amaravati and noted that over 60,000 people had registered for courses in quantum skills. He said Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra would emerge as models in green hydrogen and green ammonia production, and that the state planned to adopt a “prosumer” model in energy, enabling households to generate solar power and feed it into the grid.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had attracted 25.6% of foreign investments coming into India and that several major industries were setting up operations in the state. He said companies such as Google, TCS and Cognizant were establishing units in Visakhapatnam, ArcelorMittal was planning a steel plant in Anakapalli, and BPCL was setting up a refinery near Ramayapatnam with an investment of ₹70,000 crore.

He added that investment commitments worth ₹13.5 lakh crore had been secured through 610 MoUs at the recent partnership summit and that total investments of ₹20 lakh crore were expected to generate 2.3 million jobs. The government, he said, remained committed to its promise of creating 2 million jobs within five years.

The chief minister said the Polavaram project would be dedicated to the nation by June 2027. The government planned to utilise a portion of the 3,500 TMC of Godavari floodwaters flowing into the sea annually by diverting 200 TMC to the proposed Nallamala Sagar project. He called for cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in water utilisation.

Naidu also announced plans to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub with an investment of ₹1 lakh crore, including ₹30,000 crore from the government and ₹70,000 crore in private investment.

On the power sector, Naidu alleged that the previous government had left behind liabilities of ₹1.22 lakh crore and imposed heavy burdens on consumers. He reiterated that his government would not increase power tariffs over the next three years and was bearing ₹4,860 crore in true-up charges to shield consumers.

The chief minister alleged that land records had been “distorted” during the previous regime and that the government was working to resolve disputes and issue updated passbooks with legal validity by 2026. He said steps were being taken to ensure transparency in sand supply through a free sand policy and to prevent irregularities in the liquor sector.

Naidu said the government would act firmly on law and order and protect the sanctity of temples, including Tirumala. He alleged attempts by some groups to politicise sensitive religious issues and tarnish reputations of certain organisations through false narratives.

Outlining the “Swarna Andhra Vision 2047,” Naidu said the state aimed to become a $2.4 trillion economy with high per capita income and improved living standards. He said policies were being designed to double per capita income every five years and called on ministers and legislators to focus on achieving these goals.