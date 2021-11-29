Bill to repeal three farm laws to be introduced in Lok Sabha

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will on Monday introduce in Lok Sabha the Bill to repeal the three farm laws that were enacted last year and triggered protracted protests.

The bill says “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against the legislation while calling it the need of the hour to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the laws and said that the government failed to convince a certain section of the farmers.

Parliament’s Monsoon Session was marred by Opposition protest against the farm laws and the alleged use of Pegasus spyware.

Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress have issued whips to their lawmakers to remain present in the House on the first day of the Winter Session.

Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers, who died during the year-long protests against the farm laws.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will separately introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations), Bill in the Lok Sabha. The proposed law was introduced in Lok Sabha in September 2020 and was sent to a parliamentary committee in March.

In Rajya Sabha, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will introduce the Dam Safety Bill, which seeks to provide for the surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams.