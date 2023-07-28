Bill to replace Delhi ordinance to be taken up next week in Rajya Sabha

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will be taken up a discussion and passage in Rajya Saba next week even as opposition lawmakers reiterated their objections to the legislation calling it undemocratic. The government has enough numbers in both Houses for the passage of the bill. (PTI)

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that handed over control of the Capital’s bureaucracy to the Union government. Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping has said it will oppose the passage even as the government has enough numbers in both Houses for it.

HT on Friday reported that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren, who has been unwell, has arrived in Delhi while the Congress was trying to bring to the House former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 90, as part of measures to squeeze in every possible vote to confront the government over the bill.

The bill will be tabled even as the logjam between the government and the opposition stalled Parliament since the ongoing Monsson session began on Thursday. Constituents of the INDIA grouping have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the Manipur violence inside the House, triggering the deadlock.

On May 19, the ordinance was promulgated, effectively rolling back a Supreme Court constitution bench judgment that handed over control of the Capital’s bureaucracy to Delhi’s elected government in matters other than policing, public order, and land.

The ordinance escalated the tussle between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Union government-appointed lieutenant governor over control of the Capital. The AAP has called the ordinance “illegal”, “unconstitutional” and a “black law”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal crisscrossed the country rallying support against the ordinance. AAP sought Congress’s clarity on the ordinance before joining the INDIA grouping.

The Supreme Court on July 20 referred the Delhi government’s petition challenging the ordinance to a constitution bench of five judges. The court’s decision to examine the legality of the ordinance has no bearing on the introduction or passage of the bill.