Biological diversity bill passed amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties on the violence in Manipur. The Bill was introduced in Parliament on December 16, 2021 by the union environment minister. (ANI photo)

Before the passage of the bill, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said, “The world is facing a triple crisis, climate change, desertification and loss of biological resources. The biological diversity act is meant for sustainable use of biological components and fair and equitable sharing of benefits with vulnerable communities. We wish to promote ease of doing business. Under Ayush, use of biological resources was promoted by the government. We want research, cooperation and innovation in this sector. We want to promote ease of doing business and living.”

In August 2022, a joint parliamentary committee which reviewed the contentious draft legislation to modify the biodiversity conservation law had, in its report accepted several amendments proposed by the government that include exempting users of codified traditional knowledge from sharing benefits with local communities and replacing punishments for violations with penalties.

The draft legislation was referred to the 21-member joint parliamentary panel following widespread criticism of several of its provisions after it was introduced by Yadav on December 16, 2021.

The government said the amendments aim to reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging cultivation, and fast-tracking research, patent application and transfer of research outcome.

However, critics said the proposed law seeks to facilitate trade and benefit the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) industry and is contrary to the aims of the existing law to conserve biodiversity.

The bill was drafted following concerns by the traditional Indian medicine practitioners, the seed industry and research organisations over the compliance burden in the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which was enacted to conserve biological diversity and ensure equitable sharing of benefits arising out of the use of biological resources with indigenous and local communities.