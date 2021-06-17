Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biological E's vaccine efficacy same as Novavax: Government panel chief

Earlier this month, the Union health ministry announced that it had finalised arrangements with the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to reserve 300 million doses
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:00 AM IST
On Monday, Novavax announced that NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine

Biological E’s made- in-India Covid-19 vaccine has shown very promising results in the initial trials and could have similar efficacy as that of US’ Novavax vaccine because of having a similar platform, Dr N K Arora, chief of the Centre’s Covid working group, said on Thursday.

On Monday, Novavax announced that NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine that Serum Institute of India is locally manufacturing as Covovax, has demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, and an overall efficacy of 90.4%.

“Biological E’s vaccine is being developed on a similar platform and that is why we are hopeful that it will also have around 90% or above efficacy. If trials go as planned, we should have the vaccine out for use by October this year,” Arora said.

The cost of the vaccine could be as low as 250 per two doses.

“That is the estimated price that is being talked about but the final price could be different,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Union health ministry announced that it had finalised arrangements with the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to reserve 300 million doses, even though the results of the phase I/II trials are yet to be made public and phase III trial is still underway.

“These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021... ,” the ministry had said in a statement

