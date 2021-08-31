Home / India News / Birla asks House panels to visit far-flung areas of J&K, Ladakh, northeast
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addresses the media in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Imran Nissar)
Birla asks House panels to visit far-flung areas of J&K, Ladakh, northeast

“If the panchayati raj is strong, we can improve our governance and delivery system and create atma-nirbhar (self-reliant) villages,” Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:51 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced that parliament panels would be “encouraged” to visit far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states in their study tours for better outreach and understanding of grievances of local people.

At the end of his week-long tour of J&K and Ladakh, Birla said, “I will ask the 16 House panels under the jurisdiction of Lok Sabha to frequently visit these far-flung areas and interact with local people and grass-root level bodies and administration.”

“The aim of these visits would be to understand the ground realities and suggest possible solutions for mitigating grievances of the local people,” he added.

Birla, who planned the parliamentary outreach programme for J&K panchayat bodies, urged all democratic institutions to “work together” to “improve people’s lives.

“If the panchayati raj is strong, we can improve our governance and delivery system and create atma-nirbhar (self-reliant) villages,” he said.

