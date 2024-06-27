Birla’s reference to Emergency sparks face-off with Opposition in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and described it as a “dark day in the history” of the country, setting off a political firestorm during the first session of the House as Congress members shouted slogans and termed the remarks “unfortunate”. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI)

Birla, who was re-elected as speaker earlier in the day, also said the country was subjected to dictatorship by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and its “democratic values were crushed and freedom of expression was stifled” during Emergency, and urged members to observe a two-minute silence in the House.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members welcomed the speaker’s reference to Emergency, opposition members condemned the reference, prompting Birla to adjourn the House.

Birla recalled that it was on June 25, 1975 that the country woke up to the cruel realities of Emergency, when the Congress government, under then PM Indira Gandhi, jailed opposition leaders, imposed many restrictions on the media and curbed the autonomy of the judiciary.

“This House deeply condemns the imposition of national Emergency in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. June 25, 1975, would always be written down as a dark day in the history of India. During the Emergency, people had to suffer the brunt of compulsory sterilisation imposed by the Congress government, arbitrariness in the name of removing encroachment in cities and the evil policies of the government. This House would like to express its condolences to all those people,” Birla said as he read out a resolution in this regard.

He said Indira Gandhi talked about committed bureaucracy and committed judiciary, which was an example of her anti-democratic attitude. Emergency brought with it terrible antisocial and dictatorial policies that destroyed the lives of the poor, Dalits and deprived, he added.

Birla said the House “extends its respect to those who fought against the provisions of Emergency to protect Democracy in India”.

As the country marks the 50th year of the Emergency, the 18th Lok Sabha “reiterates its commitment to uphold, protect and preserve the Constitution built by Babasaheb Ambedkar”, he said.

“India has always promoted democratic values ​​and the spirit of discussion and debate. Democratic values ​​have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Such an India was subjected to dictatorship by Indira Gandhi, India’s democratic values ​​were crushed and freedom of expression was stifled,” he said.

While Congress members shouted slogans against the reference to Emergency in the Lower House, BJP MPs gathered in huge numbers on the footsteps of the Parliament building to protest against the suspension of civil liberties 49 years ago.

In a post on X, Modi lauded Birla for his condemnation of the Emergency and said it was a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days.

“I am glad that the honourable speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He also said the Emergency was imposed many years ago but it is important for today’s young people to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled, and institutions are destroyed.

Union home minister Amit Shah also hailed Birla for moving the resolution, saying it exposed the “anti-democratic” thinking of the Congress which harmed the major pillars of democracy such as the “judiciary, bureaucracy and media”.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, however, termed the remarks “unfortunate”. “It was 49 years ago. If you have to go to such lengths on a day on which the message was to be one of cooperation and consensus, that is unfortunate.”

He also described the proceedings as a “dramatic start”. “It has been a rather dramatic start to the session because you had all Opposition leaders standing up and saying that they hope that the speaker would conduct the House in a manner that is fair to all opposition parties and that would take everyone’s point of view into account and give everyone’s voice and opportunity to be heard,” he said.

“What we saw was the speaker, unfortunately, raising a matter that had not been discussed in the House and in a manner that came across as confrontational which was not the right note on which to start the session. But we will have to see how things proceed,” he added.