Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Birsa Munda ji's contribution will always be remembered': PM Modi on tribal hero's birth anniversary
india news

'Birsa Munda ji's contribution will always be remembered': PM Modi on tribal hero's birth anniversary

The government is celebrating the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Cutouts of PM Modi, tribal leader Birsa Munda and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are seen at Jambori Maidan in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. In his message in Hindi, PM Modi wrote Munda ji "always struggled to protect the interests of the tribal society, while giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement."

"His contribution to the country will always be remembered," he also tweeted.

The government is celebrating the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. To mark the occasion later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Monday, where he will inaugurate multiple initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community.

Born on 15 November in 1875, Birsa Munda's role in the freedom struggle changed the course of modern India’s history. He is known for mobilising the tribal community against the British and forcing them to introduce laws protecting the land rights of tribals.

In his all-too-short life, Munda ji brought about seminal changes in the lives of tribals across the country. He died at the age of 25 in 1900.

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. The Prime Minister noted that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture and wished that the land of Birsa Munda advances further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heavy rainfall expected across southern India

Mumbai aiming for full vaccination, Delhi's daily tally down again: Top updates

News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives for tribals today

Historian and writer Babasaheb Purandare dies at 99 in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP