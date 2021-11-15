'Birsa Munda ji's contribution will always be remembered': PM Modi on tribal hero's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. In his message in Hindi, PM Modi wrote Munda ji "always struggled to protect the interests of the tribal society, while giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"His contribution to the country will always be remembered," he also tweeted.

The government is celebrating the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. To mark the occasion later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Monday, where he will inaugurate multiple initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community.

Born on 15 November in 1875, Birsa Munda's role in the freedom struggle changed the course of modern India’s history. He is known for mobilising the tribal community against the British and forcing them to introduce laws protecting the land rights of tribals.

In his all-too-short life, Munda ji brought about seminal changes in the lives of tribals across the country. He died at the age of 25 in 1900.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. The Prime Minister noted that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture and wished that the land of Birsa Munda advances further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON