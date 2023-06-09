PM Modi joined by leaders in paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on 123rd death anniversary

Birsa Munda, the legendary freedom fighter, social reformer and a revered tribal leader sacrificed his life for the nation on this day in 1900. Hailing from the Munda tribe, he had spearheaded the tribal indigenous religious millenarian movement and his determination and will power remains an inspiration for the people across the country.

On the occasion of his 123rd death anniversary, Birsa Munda was commemorated by the politicians and the common people alike, as posts remembering his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle and the emancipation of the tribal people were widely shared on social media platforms.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, as well social media handles of several political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and others paid tribute to the leader.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the leader's sacrifice and said, “a grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community.”

Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes in a tweet in Hindi saying, “Tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered hero of tribal society, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji on his death anniversary. Their courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire the entire nation to fight against injustice.” Similar sentiments were poured by Kejriwal, Union minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda and other leaders.

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, hailed from Khunti in Jharkhand. In 2021, the government declared that the day of his birth anniversary would be observed as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ – a day dedicated to remembering the tribal freedom fighters of India.

The 19th century leader is often referred to as ‘Bhagwan’. He gave a call for ‘Ulgulan (Revolt) to the tribal people and encouraged them to embrace their roots and unify in a bid to break away from the shackles of British colonial rule. He was arrested by the British government in March 1900 and was imprisoned in the Ranchi central jail, where he died on June 9 at the age of 25 years.

