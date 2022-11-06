Home / Education / Education Ministry plans grand celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Nov 15

Education Ministry plans grand celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Nov 15

Published on Nov 06, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Last year, the central government declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which s the birth anniversary of Birsa Minda.

New Delhi

The Ministry of Education on Sunday shared its plan to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 in a grand manner at schools, skill and higher education institutes across the country.

To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the ministry, in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Skilling institutions will celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with programmes such as debate competition on the theme ‘Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle’, social activities, etc in the educational institutions across the country, as per an official statement.

“Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government, and became a legendary figure in his lifetime, often referred to as ‘Bhagwan’. He organized and led the tribal movement, giving a call for “Ulgulan” (Revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity,” the ministry saif.

“The contributions of brave tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations.The students will also be felicitated for the good work. These celebrations will inspire the future generations acknowledge their sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage,” it added.

Story Saved
