75th Independence Day: 10 quotes by India's freedom fighters to inspire you

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate 75 years of independence and commemorate it as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the Government of India has called upon people to submit videos of them singing the national anthem. The Union home ministry has issued instructions to the states and Union Territories to follow necessary preventive measures while organising the Independence Day celebrations.

The Congress has also said that it will be organising year-long celebrations across India to mark the 75 years of the nation’s Independence. The Delhi government on Monday kicked off celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence with a ceremonial run from the Delhi secretariat to Raj Ghat.

India's freedom fighters fought a long and hard struggle for the country's independence of the country from the British. And, for years their words have inspired us.

Here are some of the famous quotes by freedom fighters of India:

1. Rabindranath Tagore: “Where the mind is without fear

and the head is held high,

where knowledge is free.

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls.

Where words come out from the depth of truth,

where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection.

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

into the dreary desert sand of dead habit.

Where the mind is led forward by thee

2. BR Ambedkar: “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”

3. Mahatma Gandhi: "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?"

4. Chandra Shekhar Azad: "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge"

5. Ramprasad Bismil: “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai”

6. Subhash Chandra Bose: “Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga”

7. Bal Gangadhar Tilak: "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"

8. Bhagat Singh: “Inquilab Zindabad”

9. Lal Bahadur Shastri: "Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan"

10. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee: "Vande Mataram"