Bittu to lead Congress in LS for rest of session

New Delhi: With its top three floor managers busy in the run up to the elections, the Congress affairs for the remaining part of the budget session would be managed by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, the party informed the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who also heads the state unit of the party, is busy with the election campaign in West Bengal. A statement released from Chowdhury’s office on Thursday during his absence read, “his parliamentary duties and responsibilities were handed over to the chief whip K. Suresh” but he too would be away for election related responsibilities in Kerala.

Party functionaries pointed out that Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, and Manickam Tagore, the other office-bearer of the Congress parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha would also remain unavailable in Delhi as they are also busy campaigning in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

In their absence, Ravneet Singh Bittu will attend the business advisory committee meetings and other such meetings on the behalf of the party during this session,party functionaries added.

A tweet by Punjab Congress on Thursdayhad described Bittu as the floor leader but it was hurriedly pulled down. “It is just a temporary arrangement for the next few days as the session is anyway going to be curtailed after March 25,” said a senior Congress leader.

Bittu’s main task would be the skillfully negotiate the party’s demand in the all-party meetings chaired by Speaker Om Birla and also articulate the party’s stand of different issues during the upcoming debates on demand for grants and the finance bill.