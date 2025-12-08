A Malayali expatriate businessman, who was kidnapped at gunpoint by a four-member gang near Shoranur in Kerala’s Palakkad district, was traced to an isolated house and rescued with the help of police on Sunday, officials said. Biz rivalry behind abduction of Kerala expat, rescued

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, pointed to business rivalry as a motive for the kidnapping.

VP Mohammed Ali, who has business interests in Kerala and the Gulf region including educational institutions, was on his way from his residence in Wandoor in Malappuram district to the Cochin International Airport on Saturday evening when he was waylaid by a gang of men and kidnapped from his Toyota Vellfire car around 6 pm.

“The four-member gang, travelling in a Toyota Innova, waylaid the businessman’s car near Thirumittacode and kidnapped him by threatening him with guns. They also smashed the windows of his car. He was taken to an isolated house at Kothakurissi,” the senior officer said.

“The businessman somehow managed to escape from the house in the early hours of Sunday while his kidnappers slept. He informed us and we took him to safety,” the officer added.

Following the kidnapping, the relatives of Ali had received calls demanding ransom.

“One of his business rivals is suspected to be behind the kidnapping. Three of the men in the kidnapping gang have been identified. We will nab them soon,” the officer said.

Siyas, the younger brother of the businessman, confirmed the theory that a business rival was behind the crime.

“We have handed over contact numbers and other details of the people that we suspect to the police. They must investigate. My brother said that the gang which kidnapped him were talking about a college that he had purchased recently,” Siyas told local media.

The businessman was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering a few physical injuries. Police said that his medical condition is stable.