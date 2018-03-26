BJD leader shot dead in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

The president of the ruling Biju Janata Dal's youth wing in Dhenkanal district was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Monday, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that a group of unidentified men hurled bombs at the SUV of Jashobant Parida, the BJD's youth wing president, in Kamakshyanagar town of Dhenkanal this morning. When Parida got out of his vehicle, he was allegedly shot in the head, the police said.

Parida succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by an ambulance. A doctor, who was accompanying Parida in the ambulance, declared him dead.

Odisha DGP RP Sharma said, “The culprits managed to flee after abandoning their Bolero vehicle which the police have seized. Investigation is on to nab the assailants. The attack seems to be a pre-planned one.”

“It does not seem to be an incident of political rivalry; rather it is something to do with his personal front or business front. Though the actual reason behind the murder can be ascertained only after a thorough investigation, it is probable that this murder may be a fallout of business rivalry as he had various business interests. Moreover, there have been attempt to his life earlier in 2014 but he was lucky and survived,” said state steel and mines minister Nrusingha Sahu.

Police officials said all the entry points to the district have been sealed so that miscreants do not escape.