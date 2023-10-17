BJP accuses Congress govt in Karnataka of graft, holds protests

Bengaluru

Income Tax officials with cash recovered during tax evasion searches against some Karnataka-based contractors and persons linked to them, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka staged demonstrations at various district headquarters on Monday while accusing the Congress government of indulging in corruption, following the seizure of over ₹94 crore cash in the recent Income Tax raids from some people, including ₹42 crore from a contractor.

The BJP has alleged that the money seized by the IT sleuths has links to the Congress, adding that the “ATM government” of Congress is amassing money to fund Assembly elections in five states.

The protests took place at Tumakuru, Bidar, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Chikkodi. Holding the party flags, posters and banners, the party activists raised slogans against the Congress government alleging that it had resorted to extorting money.

According to a statement released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, the IT department has seized ₹94 crore in cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹8 crore and 30 luxury watches following raids at premises linked to government contractors and real estate developers in Karnataka and some other states.

“The search has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of approximately ₹94 crore and gold and diamond jewellery of over ₹8 crore, aggregating to more than ₹102 crore,” the CBDT said in a statement.

“Further, a cache of about 30 luxury wristwatches of foreign make were unearthed from the premises of a private salaried employee, not engaged in the business of wristwatches,” it said without identifying the accused entities.

The searches were conducted on October 12 at 55 premises in Bengaluru and other cities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to stage a major demonstration in Bengaluru on Tuesday and a few other cities across the state.

Reacting to the development, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that during the IT raids, crores of money was found and further demanded the resignation of the chief minister and deputy chief minister. “The chief minister and deputy chief minister should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday claimed the Congress can only give a “guarantee of loot” as he accused the party of turning Karnataka into an “ATM” for collecting money through corruption to fund its poll campaign.

“The Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. Congress governments have made Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan ATMs of corruption. It wants to make Telangana and Madhya Pradesh similar ATMs to loot people’s money,” Nadda said.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he would respond to all the allegations soon. “I’m not a coward. I’m not afraid to run away. I will give a befitting reply to all. I will unravel all of them,” Shivakumar said.

“BJP should protest. If they protest, people will come to know about all their loot and we will expose everything,” the deputy chief minister added.

BJP leader CT Ravi on Sunday alleged that there is a target of collecting ₹1,000 crore for Congress in Karnataka for funding the party to fight the Assembly polls. “We had earlier alleged that the state [Karnataka] would be an ATM for the Congress government. That has turned out to be true. The truth will come out after enquiry. We are demanding a CBI inquiry,” he added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has denied the allegation as baseless. “This is a baseless allegation. Contractors do not belong to any political party. Neither do we ask them [contractors], nor do they give us,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru on Sunday.

Public Works minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said the IT department belongs to the Central government. “BJP is protesting against IT raids in the state. Who is the BJP protesting against? The IT department belongs to the Central government, not the state government...BJP said the money found during the IT raids was that of Congress. This is just a political accusation.”

