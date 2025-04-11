BJP-AIADMK form alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIADMK have allied to fight the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, due next year, together. The announcement was made by Union home minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Friday. BJP and AIADMK will contest next year's assembly elections in Tamil Nadu together.(PTI)

“Seat distribution and the distribution of ministries after the government is formed, both will be decided later,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.

The BJP leader criticised the ruling DMK, led by chief minister MK Stalin, saying that it was raking up the issues of religion, NEET, and the three-language policy to divert attention.

"In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is bringing up issues like Sanatan Dharma and the three-language policy to divert attention from real issues," Shah added

Amit Shah also clarified that there were no pre-alliance conditions between the two parties and that the BJP would have no say in the AIADMK's internal matters. He added that though the stance of the parties differs on issues like NEET and the three-language policy, the partners will sit and discuss a common minimum program for the state.

BJP picks former AIADMK man Nainar Nagendran as next Tamil Nadu unit chief

The BJP has elected Nainar Nagendran as the president of its Tamil Nadu unit. The news came just before the alliance announcement between the BJP and Nagendran's old party, AIADMK.

Nainar Nagendran, who defected from AIADMK in 2017, is set to take over as the 13th president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, succeeding firebrand former IPS officer K Annamalai. According to reports, he was the only contender in the race as only he had filed the nomination for the post.

With the BJP trying to gain inroads in a state dominated by Dravidian politics, Nainar Nagendran will have a tough job to lead the party into the polls that could decide the future of politics in the region. More so now with the reunion with the main opposition party in the state