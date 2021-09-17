BJP aims to inoculate record number of people to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday

Friday marks the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to create a record of maximum inoculations against Covid-19 through a mega 20-day public outreach programme. It will begin from Friday and will continue till October 7.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called for a major push to the vaccination drive, saying it would be the "perfect gift for PM Modi on his birthday." "Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," the health minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Under the programme, the party has asked its workers across the country to facilitate the vaccination drive against the viral disease as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

The BJP will also distribute 140 million ration bags with Modi’s pictures among the needy and about 50 million BJP booth workers will send Modi postcards highlighting their commitment to public service.

In long list of events, BJP president JP Nadda is also scheduled to inaugurate a photo exhibition to mark the completion of 20 years of Modi’s political journey.

Born in 1950, PM Modi is the first chief minister to be born after independence. He is currently in the third year of his second consecutive term as the prime minister of the country. He has also been the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

In the initial days of his life, PM Modi worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He later joined politics and worked with the BJP at the national and state level.

Known for being the most tech-savvy leader, PM Modi has sought to use technology to bring change in the lives of people during his tenure as the prime minister of the country. He is very active on social media platforms as well.