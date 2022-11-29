BJP alleges security lapse during PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit for Chess Olympiad in July

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan to complain about the alleged deterioration in law-and-order situation, and claimed that the state government put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life at risk due to a “major security lapse” during his visit to Chennai on July 29 to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad.

“The event was held in a highly sensitive state like Tamil Nadu in the presence of many dignitaries, and extra security measures were needed, especially when our prime minister was visiting,” the BJP wrote to the Governor.

“It has come to light that most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the security arrangement were not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement,” they said in their complaint.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and senior party leaders requested the Governor to instruct the DMK-led state government for an impartial inquiry into the matter, and take action against those found guilty. The party also requested an independent audit on the inventory of security devices.

“By compromising on the security devices, the state government has not just goofed up in ensuring a vital area is sanitised before a VVIP’s visit but has also missed providing the security personnel on the field with functional security devices, thus putting our prime minister at risk,” the party said.

“This problem is also manifested in other places of strategic importance, such as temples, monuments, government offices and places with large public gatherings. We are given to understand that the security devices installed in these areas will also need a thorough audit,” they said.

They BJP claimed that central agencies had even pointed out the lapses after PM Modi’s visit. Subsequently, a circular was issued to all police stations seeking a status report of all security devices. “Unfortunately, this status report should have been asked for before our the prime minister visited the state,” the BJP said.

