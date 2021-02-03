Home / India News / BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states
BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced election in-charges for three poll-bound states and Union Territory of Puducherry that will pick new assemblies in the next few months.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed the election-in-charge for Assam while Union minister of state (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh has been given the additional charge.

The BJP leadership also appointed MoS for home affairs G Kishan Reddy as the in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Dr VK Singh as the deputy in-charge.

Prahlad Joshi, Union minister for parliamentary affairs will oversee elections in Kerala and deputy CM of Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan will be the deputy in charge. For Puducherry, the party has named Union minister of state for Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and parliamentary affairs Arjun Singh Meghwal as in-charge and national spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the deputy.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday. He will be reviewing the election preparations in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. In Tamil Nadu, Nadda had announced last week, that the party's alliance with the ruling AIADMK will continue for the assembly elections slated for April-May this year.

