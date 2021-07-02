Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on Covid vaccine
india news

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on Covid vaccine

Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked Gandhi to do some “homework” and see if there is any other nation in the world vaccinating people at such a rate
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet over the government’s failure in importing enough vaccines. “While Gandhi has been busy making baseless statements, the figures of vaccination suggest that India has been vaccinating people on a war footing basis,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. He added Gandhi has an “innate hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, India’s people and that he is blinded by the “falsehood.”

“We all know that since 21 June vaccination drive witnessed a boost in India… and it has already given a protective shield to its 340 million citizens,” he said. Bhatia added India vaccinated over 8.1 million people on July 1.

“... 6.2 million people have been vaccinated every 24 hours,” Bhatia said. He asked Gandhi to do some “homework” and see if there is any other nation in the world vaccinating people at such a rate.

