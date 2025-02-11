BJP brass to meet MLAs, allies on Manipur future

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held crucial closed-door meetings with potential chief ministerial candidates in Imphal on Monday, even as the party’s central leadership prepared to meet Kuki-Zo legislators in New Delhi later this week, in a complex effort to find a successor following N Biren Singh’s resignation. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh submits his resignation to Governor AK Bhalla, in Imphal, on Sunday. (PTI)

The parallel developments underscore the attempts to find a leader who can both address the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities – where Biren Singh stood accused of partisan handling – and unite a fractured party unit.

While an estimated 5-10 MLAs from the party had indicated in recent days that they might not back Singh’s government in the event of a no-confidence motion, which would have led to a collapse of the government, Singh continues to command a loyal base with approximately two dozen MLAs standing firm with him.

During the day, the party’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra met with speaker T Satyabrata Singh, education minister Y Khemchand, Th Biswajit, former minister Th Radheshyam, and minister Awangboi Newmai at an Imphal hotel. Most of these are considered front-runners as Singh’s replacement.

BJP leaders in Delhi, who asked not to be named, said separately that there were plans to meet with 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs on Wednesday. However, the timing of the meeting remains uncertain. One Kuki legislator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were yet to receive a formal invitation, while another confirmed discussions about the meeting but noted it might be delayed “by a couple of days due to logistical reasons”.

These discussions unfold against the backdrop of another possibility – that the state may be put under President’s Rule if a consensus cannot be reached before the constitutional deadline for convening the assembly on February 12.

“The central leadership is aware that the new chief minister will have the difficult and challenging job of not only resetting ties between the Meiteis and the Kukis but will have to also bring the party unit together. Since 2019, the party unit has been a fractured lot,” the senior BJP leader cited above said, asking not to be named.

According to people aware of the matter, there are indications of some potential for compromise. “Kukis are not averse to Khemchand. So if his name is proposed, maybe, the Kuki MLAs won’t reject it,” another senior party leader in Delhi said, highlighting the complex calculations involved in finding a successor acceptable to both ethnic communities and rival party factions.

Singh’s resignation came against the backdrop of mounting internal discord and the threat of a no-confidence motion, with reports suggesting that up to 10 BJP legislators were prepared to cross party lines during the now-postponed assembly session. The seventh assembly session was initially scheduled to begin on Monday, with Singh’s office receiving reports of 5-10 MLAs deciding to sit with the opposition and oppose his leadership.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Patra, Khemchand struck a conciliatory note: “We will accept the decisions taken by the party’s high command. The aim is to restore normalcy in the state.” When pressed about the possibility of becoming the next chief minister, he responded carefully: “If the High Command projects me, I will accept it.”

A BJP functionary in Manipur said that speaker Satyabrata Singh, Khemchand and Radheshyam were among those who had openly opposed Singh, not just during the recent ethnic clashes but since 2022, when Biren Singh was appointed CM for the second term.

Security measures have been significantly enhanced across Imphal since Sunday evening, reflecting concerns about potential unrest amid the political uncertainty.

A security review meeting of all agencies was held with security advisor Kuldiep Singh on Monday afternoon. Heavy deployment of central forces, including CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles, was observed at key locations such as Raj Bhavan, the State BJP headquarters, the former chief minister’s residence, Speaker Satyabrata’s private residence, and State BJP President A Sharda Devi’s residence.

Since violence erupted in May 2023, Manipur has been effectively split into two isolated regions along ethnic lines -- the Imphal valley dominated by the Meitei community and the surrounding hill districts where Kuki-Zo tribes predominate. The divide has hardened into near-complete segregation, with communities that once lived side by side now separated by informal boundaries neither side dares to cross.

Armed village defence volunteers maintain round-the-clock vigil in their settlements while militant groups from both communities engage in a deadly pattern of attacks and counter-attacks. This cycle of violence has ebbed and flowed over 21 months, claiming at least 250 lives and forcing more than 60,000 people from their homes into makeshift camps. Many of these displaced families now face their third year living as refugees in their own state.

With the last assembly session adjourned on August 12, 2024, the state faces a pressing constitutional deadline under Article 174 to convene by February 12, 2025. This timeline adds urgency to the leadership question, as failure to form a stable government could trigger President’s Rule.

BJP leaders in Delhi indicated that the formal process to appoint a new chief minister would commence after the conclusion of the ongoing budget session later this week. “The process of identifying a face that will be acceptable to the legislators as well as people at large will take place later this week,” a senior party leader said.

A BJP functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned of the challenges ahead: “For now, everyone is in a wait and watch mode. We are expecting some development in a day or two. It will not be easy for the MLAs, whose names are being considered for the CM’s post, to get support of all MLAs. There are almost two dozen MLAs loyal to Biren. These MLAs have always opposed the functioning of people like Khemchand, Biswajit and Satyabrata Singh.”

The functionary added that if the distrust among party MLAs continues, the state could be headed for President’s Rule, underlining the urgency of finding a resolution acceptable to all factions.