Imphal Valley turns fortress amid sudden leadership crisis in Manipur

As soon as the news of chief minister N Biren Singh’s resignation spread, the Imphal valley area shrouded into a cover of heavy security on Sunday night. With security forces patrolling the streets, houses of MLAs were guarded, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce the name of the leader who will replace Singh and take charge of the restive state that has been roiled by violence for nearly two years. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Security was also increased because no MLA has been named as the new CM—there are a few claimants who have openly revolted against Singh. BJP’s northeast incharge Sambit Patra is staying back in the state to hold meetings and find a new face, people aware of the matter said.

Also Read | ‘Shutting the stable door…’: Congress jibe at BJP over Biren Singh’s resignation

Though no high alert was sounded, the forces were on the ground in large numbers, also in part because of the mob which vandalised a police post and fled with 6 self loading rifles, 3 AK Series rifles and ammunition just 24 hours ago. One militant from a Meitei separatist group was arrested in the case.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “All district police chiefs are on the ground to ensure that there is no breakdown of the law and order situation. There is extra deployment of police and security forces at the houses of MLAs so that there is no violence. No violence has been reported so far.”

In November 2024, houses of over a dozen BJP MLAs in the Imphal valley were looted, some also burnt by mobs.

A senior bureaucrat, who asked not to be named, said, “The governor will announce the further course of action. Maybe he has already informed the Centre about what the majority ruling party has decided on the replacement. All this is yet to be announced. Contrary to unverified messages doing the rounds, President’s Rule has not been ordered. There are many of Biren Singh’s loyalists in the MLAs too. They may not agree to some leaders, who want to the new CM.”

The officer added that while President’s Rule has not been announced, and despite Ajay Bhalla, the newly appointed governor being a former home secretary, he could likely appoint different administrators or advisors in different departments to run the state. “But these are all likely scenarios. First the party will announce a successor if they have finalised one and then there will be reactions (peaceful or non-peaceful) on the ground. For now, the forces are on alert even as no high alert has been sounded.”