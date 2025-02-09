Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns amid violence in state

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday amid violence in the north-eastern state. Manipur CM Biren Singh hands over his resignation to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.(ANI)

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far,” Singh said in his resignation letter, which was handed over by him to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

He was accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

“I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri,” Singh's resignation letter read.

The resignation comes a day after Singh asserted that his government had been making all efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

"The state government has been making all possible efforts to restore peace and to ensure that people live together peacefully as before," PTI quoted Singh as saying

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

On the day Singh resigned, unidentified gunmen looted arms from India Reserve Battalion outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district.

The gunmen came in vehicles and looted arms from the IRB outpost in the Kakmayai area of the district on Saturday night, they said.

"Armed men who came in several vehicles looted at least six SLRs and three AK rifles from the personnel of IRB and Manipur Rifles from an outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district," officials told PTI.

Biren Singh apologised for violence

On December 31, Biren Singh apologised for the protracted ethnic violence in the state.

“This entire year [2024] has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what has been happening...since last May 3 [2023],” he said.

Adding that many lost their loved ones and left their homes, the outgoing CM had said,“I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state."