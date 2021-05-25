Home / India News / BJP cadre asked to cover 100k villages to mark PM Modi govt’s 7th yr at Centre
Instead of public programmes this year, the focus would be on relief programmes in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. At a meeting of the national office bearers, party president JP Nadda said on Monday that workers will have to redouble efforts to reach out to people with needs
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 06:08 PM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of covering 100,000 villages and organising 50,000 blood donation camps across the country to mark the party’s seventh year in power at the Centre on May 30.

Instead of public programmes this year, the focus would be on relief programmes in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

At a meeting of the national office bearers, party president JP Nadda said on Monday that workers will have to redouble efforts to reach out to people with needs.

However, these relief programmes will have to be conducted without breaching any Covid appropriate protocol, said a party functionary. According to two other senior functionaries who are privy to the meeting, Nadda also stressed on ensuring that functionaries as well as the cadre on the ground do not indulge in any form of “political blame game”.

“The Opposition has been trying to politicise the pandemic and create an impression that the government did not make the required efforts to provide healthcare and vaccines for the people. At a time like this, party workers have been told to ensure that they focus only on providing relief,” said the second functionary cited above.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the Union government did not make efforts to procure vaccines and also failed to ramp up infrastructure for medical care.

The party, which also faces a clutch of elections next year, has now begun preparations to mitigate the anger on the ground through its Seva hi Sangathan campaign.

On Saturday, HT had reported that all BJP-ruled states have been asked to draft and implement a policy for supporting children who have lost both their parents during the pandemic.

A third functionary said members of Parliament, MLAs and other elected representatives have also been asked to oversee relief activity in their respective constituencies and states. “There are many MPs who have begun the process of organising relief camps and setting up helplines. They have also been asked to compile reports of the work they undertook and share it with the party high command,” said a third functionary.

The functionary said the party has highlighted three areas for carrying out work; providing food and essentials; providing medicines, and helping people in the rural areas access healthcare facilities.

