IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple

BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
ANI, Madurai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:57 AM IST
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)

As part of his two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. He was accompanied by party leaders and supporters.

Nadda reached Madurai on Friday night. He will attend a public meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Masthanpatti in the city at 6:15 pm today.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP is the alliance partner of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.

Elections are likely to be held in the state for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly in April-May, this year.

Nadda will also visit poll-bound Puducherry for a day during his trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP