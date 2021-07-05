BJP chief JP Nadda to inspect Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inspect the Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Nadda reached the state on Sunday and met BJP workers in Bilaspur.

Apart from inspecting the high-altitude tunnel, Nadda will also attend a party meeting in Kullu-Manali.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. It is located at a distance of 25km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres.

The 9.02-kilometre-long tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas. It has cut down the distance between Leh and Manali by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that a foundation plaque bearing party president Sonia Gandhi's name must be reinstalled at the Atal tunnel. All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sanjay Dutt on Sunday threatened to protest if this is not done.

Dutt said that despite the assurances, the state government did not reinstall the plaque.

The Congress has said that Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel project on June 28, 2010, at Dhoondi in Manali.

Dutt said that the tunnel is the gift of the then Congress-led UPA government.

Originally conceived as Rohtang Tunnel, it was rechristened Atal Tunnel on December 25, 2019, in the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The tunnel is equipped with various security features such as CCTV cameras, telephone connections at every 150 metres for any emergency, fire hydrant mechanism at every 60 metres and auto incident detection system.

There are evacuation lighting and exit signs at every 25 metres and broadcasting system throughout the stretch.