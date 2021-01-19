IND USA
BJP chief Nadda may visit Lucknow on January 21

He is expected to also meet ministers, MPs and MLAs to discuss issued related with the government and the organisation
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:01 AM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda may make a two-day trip to Lucknow beginning January 21 for meetings with party leaders and workers, sources said.

He is expected to also meet ministers, MPs and MLAs to discuss issued related with the government and the organisation.

BJP spokesperson Manish Dixit, however, said the state unit had received no official programme about Nadda’s visit. “We are yet to get any official communication or confirmation,” he said.

