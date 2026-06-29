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BJP chief Nitin Nabin takes ‘thinks like Italians’ jibe at Congress ahead of Telangana municipal polls

The BJP President also declared that, unlike Congress, it will "not support the AIMIM party" in the state.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 09:31 am IST
ANI |
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, while addressing a party gathering in Hyderabad, took a jibe at the Congress party by saying that they "always think like Italians" and have no place in the country

Nitin Nabin also said that the BJP will work hard for the upcoming GHMC elections to bring the party to power. (ANI)

"Congress always thinks like Italians, and they have no place in our country," said the BJP President while addressing the Booth Pramukh Sammelan on Sunday.

While speaking at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad, Nabin further alleged that the BRS looted public funds through the Kaleshwaram project, and accused the Congress of attempting to shield them.

He also accused the Congress party of criticising Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao following his death.

He further said that the BJP will work hard for the upcoming GHMC elections to bring the party to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing funds and development projects for Telangana, and the state will return to normalcy under a double-engine government.

The BJP President also declared that, unlike Congress, it will "not support the AIMIM party" in the state.

Calling politics a mission of service and sacrifice, Nabin urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections with full dedication while working towards establishing a "double-engine government" in Telangana.

 
bjp congress hyderabad telangana
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Home / India News / BJP chief Nitin Nabin takes ‘thinks like Italians’ jibe at Congress ahead of Telangana municipal polls
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