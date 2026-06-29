Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, while addressing a party gathering in Hyderabad, took a jibe at the Congress party by saying that they "always think like Italians" and have no place in the country

Nitin Nabin also said that the BJP will work hard for the upcoming GHMC elections to bring the party to power. (ANI)

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"Congress always thinks like Italians, and they have no place in our country," said the BJP President while addressing the Booth Pramukh Sammelan on Sunday.

While speaking at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad, Nabin further alleged that the BRS looted public funds through the Kaleshwaram project, and accused the Congress of attempting to shield them.

He also accused the Congress party of criticising Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao following his death.

He further said that the BJP will work hard for the upcoming GHMC elections to bring the party to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing funds and development projects for Telangana, and the state will return to normalcy under a double-engine government.

The BJP President also declared that, unlike Congress, it will "not support the AIMIM party" in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin virtually inaugurated nine district party offices from the BJP's Rangareddy district office in Hyderabad and asserted that the party is committed to expanding its organisational strength across Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin virtually inaugurated nine district party offices from the BJP's Rangareddy district office in Hyderabad and asserted that the party is committed to expanding its organisational strength across Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This is a place to take a resolution, where we want to take the thoughts of our Bharatiya Janata Party forward," Nabin said, while paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for integrating the Hyderabad region into the Indian Union. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is a place to take a resolution, where we want to take the thoughts of our Bharatiya Janata Party forward," Nabin said, while paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for integrating the Hyderabad region into the Indian Union. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Expressing confidence in the party's growth, he said the BJP would continue expanding its reach across every village, town and neighbourhood of Telangana. "The day is not far when there will be a complete atmosphere of saffron in Telangana too, and the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party will bloom," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing confidence in the party's growth, he said the BJP would continue expanding its reach across every village, town and neighbourhood of Telangana. "The day is not far when there will be a complete atmosphere of saffron in Telangana too, and the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party will bloom," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling politics a mission of service and sacrifice, Nabin urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections with full dedication while working towards establishing a "double-engine government" in Telangana.

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