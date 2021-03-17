BJP condemns plea in Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 Quran verses

Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday slammed former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi for approaching the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of Quran, and said that his party is firmly against those who insult any religious texts.

Hussain, the national spokesperson of the BJP, said Rizvi should not vitiate the atmosphere of the country by indulging in such an act.

"I strongly object and condemn Wasim Rizvi's petition seeking removal of 26 verses from Quran. It is my party's stand that saying absurd things about any religious texts, including Quran, is a highly condemnable act," Hussain told PTI.

The BJP is firmly against those who insult any religious texts, he said.

Rizvi has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from Quran, claiming they promote violence.

"The BJP is not in favour of any changes to any verses of Quran or any other religious texts," he said.

The BJP does not approve of Rizvi's views as it hurts the sentiments of the people, Hussain said.

"Wasim Rizvi does not have any right to hurt religious sentiments of the people," he added.