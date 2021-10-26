BJP, Cong keeps up pressure on Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik govt over Kalahandi case

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal continues to face the onslaught from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, who have been demanding dismissal of minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra on grounds that he was close to the school president arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old school teacher Mamita Meher of Kalahandi district.

On Monday, BJP mahila morcha activists staged a sit-in at the busy Master Canteen square of Bhubaneswar - their mouth covered with a black band - to demand that Mishra be sacked from the Naveen Patnaik council of ministers over his alleged patronage of Gobind Sahu, president of Sunshine School managing committee in Mahalinga panchayat of Kalahandi district Sahu was arrested last week later on charges of killing Mamita Meher, burning her body and burying the remains in an under-construction stadium in the school campus.

While Sahu was sent to judicial custody at the end of his 5-day police remand on Monday, minister Mishra and the Naveen Patnaik government have continued to be on the firing line of the opposition who are attempting to make women’s safety a campaign point ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled in February next year. Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra has alleged that an effort was made to reach a compromise between the teacher and Sahu at the Raipur residence of Mishra.

“This has been going on for the past two months and efforts were made to settle issues between Mamita and the accused, Gobinda Sahu. The call records of the minister, main accused Sahu and Meher can easily be retrieved and verified to ascertain the minister’s involvement in the case. Police have examined some call records of Mishra and informed the chief minister about the findings,” Mohapatra claimed.

The BJP, which organised two bandhs in Kalahandi and Balangir districts last week, on Monday insisted that police should also arrest the minister. “If no action is taken, then the party will hold protests in front of all the district police offices across the state on October 26 and 27 for justice to Meher,” said Irasish Acharya, Odisha BJP youth wing president.

Congress spokesperson Debasish Patnaik said it was a surprise that chief minister Naveen Patnaik hasn’t spoken yet in context of allegations against his minister.

Minister Mishra did not comment on the demands of opposition parties seeking his removal.

The BJD, which is on the backfoot over the teacher’s murder and subsequent allegations against minister, has refused to take any action insisting that he is not to be held responsible for any crime by Sahu.

“Members of educational institutions generally have photographs with guests visiting schools or colleges. But can the political leaders be held responsible for the activities of the members of managing committees of the schools or colleges,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, hitting out at the BJP and Congress alleging that they were trying to derail police investigation into the murder case.

“Many Congress leaders also visited the college managed by Sahu. Former Kalahandi MP and senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das visited the college more than once and sanctioned ₹36 lakh from his MPLAD Fund for the college between 2009 and 2014. Congress MLA from Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi had also visited the college as a guest.”

Political observers and women activists say there may have been a shift in Naveen Patnaik’s stance towards atrocities on women.

“Naveen Patnaik was a prime beneficiary of the public anger towards the JB Patnaik regime after several cases of women atrocities including the Chhabirani gangrape case as well as Anjana Mishra gangrape case in 1980s and late 1990s. In the initial years of his chief ministership, Naveen promptly took action against any minister at the slightest hint of impropriety... But in the case of Mishra, there has been a clear shift as the party thinks it can ride over the storm without much political loss,” said political observer Rabi Das.

“But this is not the first case. In January this year, law minister Pratap Jena was named along with 13 others over his alleged involvement in the double murder of a 75-year-old BJP leader and his 80-year-old associate in Cuttack district. Yet he was not asked to put in his papers.”

Noted women’s activist Tapasi Praharaj said while the Naveen Patnaik government has been assiduously seeking women votes by empowering women self help groups, his government was oblivious to their safety.

“As per the NCRB report the rate of crime against women in Odisha was second only to Assam in 2020. Starting from the rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Koraput in October 2017 to the murder of a woman teacher in Rayagada district in October 2013, women in Odisha continue to be at the receiving end. While it is still not clear about the involvement of the minister in the murder case of the woman teacher, he should have stepped down from the ministry in the fairness of things. But as we have seen in the past several cases including the Pratap Jena case, the ruling party is choosing to brazen it out.”