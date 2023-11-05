‘BJP, Cong smaller organisations than AAP’, says Kejriwal in Haryana

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them ‘smaller’ organisations than his Aam Aadmi Party.

“I can say this with challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part the size of the Aam Aadmi Party... An organisation is formed when people have hopes from that organisation... If the Congress or the BJP would go to any village and ask people to join them, no one would come forward”, Kejriwal said at a rally in Haryana's Rohtak.“But when an AAP worker goes to a village and asks people to join them, even the children in every house say that they want to join the AAP. Why? People have hope from the AAP”, he added.

“Today, it (AAP) is the third biggest party in the country in just 11 years, after BJP and Congress. Modi ji is afraid of this. He is afraid that the speed at which the AAP is going ahead, it will move every party out of the picture just like they did in Delhi and Punjab”, the Delhi chief minister added. Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over raids by the Enforcement Directorate. “You can commit whatever crime you want and then join their (BJP) party to get protection. Who is corrupt? The one caught and jailed by the ED is not corrupt, the real corrupt is that who went to the BJP fearing the ED. The one who is sent to jail by the ED but has not joined the BJP yet, then that person is 'kattar' honest”, he added. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal skips ED summons in excise policy case; pens letterThe Aam Aadmi Party, that stormed to power in Punjab last year by winning 92 of 117 seats, is looking to repeat its success in Haryana next year. In the 2019 assembly election, the AAP had secured less than 60,000 votes in 46 assembly seats it contested in the state where Kejriwal was born.

