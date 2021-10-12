Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP 'crushed farmers', will 'crush Constitution' too: Akhilesh Yadav
india news

BJP 'crushed farmers', will 'crush Constitution' too: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh launched the yatra after seeking the blessings of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Kanpur.(PTI)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's "mission 2022" in Kanpur with a "rath yatra". Yadav used the opportunity to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying it has "crushed farmers", in an apparent reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were mowed down allegedly by Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra.

The SP chief further remarked that if the BJP were to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh, it would "crush the Constitution" as well, reported news agency PTI. "Therefore, the Samajwadi Vijay Rath will go to people and throw the BJP out of power," the former CM said. "This rath will go on continuously for restoring the rights and honour of farmers," he added.

Akhilesh launched the yatra after seeking the blessings of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday. He aims to cover all the 403 assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh for the state polls slated for 2022 in a Mercedes bus which has been transformed into the "rath”. The rath displays the photographs of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Acharya Narendra Dev, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayprakash Narayan, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, party veteran Janeshwar Mishra and jailed MP Mohammad Azam Khan.

RELATED STORIES

In the first phase, the yatra will pass through Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur and Jalaun. The purpose of the yatra is to make people aware of the "corrupt, autocratic and suppressive" policies of the BJP government and establish "real democracy", reported PTI.

On the importance of Kanpur, Akhilesh said his party worked for its development. "It is a big and industrial city. Today, business establishments here have closed down. This city can not only give employment to the youth but can also improve the economy of the country and our party will work for it," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will support the SP and the party will be able to form a government with a majority. "I am confident that people will give their support and the SP government will be formed with a majority," he said.

In 1988, a rath yatra was taken out from Kanpur by SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. In 2001 and 2011, it was undertaken by Akhilesh Yadav from Lucknow and now it was started from Kanpur ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP came back to power by winning 309 of the 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party could bag 49 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 18.

