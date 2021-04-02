BJP delegation meets EC, seeks action against Mamata Banerjee and Stalin

Amid the ongoing Assam and Bengal assembly elections, a BJP delegation comprising of Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP’s Uttarakhand MP, Anil Baluni met election commission officials at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Friday to demand action against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

The meeting comes hours after a TMC delegation led by Yashwant Sinha met EC officials in Kolkata to complain about “central police forces being partial” towards the BJP.

Speaking to a team of reporters outside the ECI office in Delhi, Javadekar while blaming Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct said, “TMC violated the model code of conduct and the West Bengal CM has violated ECI rules, so we have demanded action against her.”

Earlier in the day, BJP had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal for her “repeated threats and intimidation to BJP supporters at a public rally in Goghat, Hooghly.”

Javadekar also added that they have demanded action against Stalin for saying that BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died due to pressure exerted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The daughters of the two late leaders had taken to social media to hit out at Stalin, yesterday.