BJP distorting history to add fuel to divisive agenda: Sonia Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “divisive agenda” has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and history is being “mischievously distorted to add fuel to its agenda”, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday.

“The divisive and polarizing agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state,” Gandhi said at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party here.

“History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice. We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries,” she added.

The Congress president also alleged that the “full might of the state machinery” has been unleashed against opposition leaders and workers. “Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will not frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down,” she said.

