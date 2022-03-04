Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: BJP ex ally's "at 10 am on March 10..." dig ahead of UP election result

UP election 2022: The results of the state elections will be out on March 10. 
UP Election 2022: OP Rajbhar is seen addressing a rally in a screengrab from video tweeted by ANI. (ANI )
Published on Mar 04, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

Uttar Pradesh "will bid a farewell to the BJP", a confident OP Rajbhar, who is a former ally of the ruling party, said on Friday - just days ahead of the state election result. Rajbhar is contesting the UP assembly elections with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party this time.

"... The Congress is not even a part of the fight. (Mayawati's) BSP is not even being noticed and the BJP... UP will bid a farewell to the party. Its departure is imminent. At 10 am on March 10, two songs will play - "Mere angne mein tumhara kya kaam hai (What's your business in my turf)" and "Chal sanyasi mandir mein..(It's time for the monk to go to the temple)," the 59-year-old leader, who was sacked in 2019 from the Yogi Adityanath government as a minister, said with the "sanyasi (monk)" jibe apparently at the chief minister.

Last month, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had urged the Election Commission to give security to him and his son alleging threat to their lives. He was attacked by the supporters of

the BJP in "black coats", the SBSP chief had claimed. “There was an attempt to kill me yesterday (Monday). Some people shouted loudly, threatening to shoot me. Such hooliganism took place in front of the chamber of the district magistrate and the police commissioner," he had said at that time.

A backward castes leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar is contesting from Ghazipur district's Zahoorabad constituency where he won last time. Against him, the BJP has fielded Kalicharan Rajbhar, a former BSP lawmaker.

OP Rajbhar was sacked in 2019 as a minister from the Yogi Adityanath government after it was alleged that he had threatened some BJP leaders.

The final phase of UP elections will be held on March 7; results will be out on March 10.

