SP ally Rajbhar alleges threat to life, moves EC for security

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the Samajwadi Party in the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide security to him and his son, alleging a threat to their lives.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Rajbhar, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed he was attacked by supporters of the BJP in “black coats” on Monday.

The SBSP president’s allegation came a day after he and his son Arvind Rajbhar faced strong opposition from a group of lawyers when the latter was filing his nomination from Shivpur assembly seat at the Varanasi Collectorate.

“My son and SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar reached the collectorate on Monday to file his papers. When I reached there, I was attacked by BJP supporters in black coats,” Rajbhar claimed.

“There was an attempt to kill me yesterday (Monday). Some people shouted loudly, threatening to shoot me. Such hooliganism took place in front of the chamber of the district magistrate and the police commissioner. I demand security for myself and my son from the Election Commission of India,” he added.

Om Prakash, who is contesting the polls from Zahoorabad seat in Ghazipur district, also claimed that the alleged incident took place at the behest of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“I am fighting for the rights of backwards, Dalits and poor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed to stop the movement...,” Rajbhar alleged.

Om Prakash said he would meet the state’s chief electoral officer and demand security for himself and his son. He also demanded removal of the district magistrate and police commissioner in Varanasi to “ensure free and fair elections”.

SBSP chief spokesperson Arjun Rajbhar said he has also written to ECI in this regard.

Refuting the charges, state BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey said: “SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has an inkling that he will lose the elections. Therefore, he is making such baseless allegations. It is unfortunate that he is making such allegations against the chief minister.”

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma in a statement said: “During the nomination on Monday, slogans raised by some lawyers against Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar ji were objectionable. Letters have been written to the Bar Associations of Varanasi to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future and the lawyers, who do not have court work, should not come to the collectorate till February 18 evening.”

“It has also been written (in the letter) that the lawyers should not take undue advantage of the freedom to come to the collectorate. Candidates and political people should not face any unpleasant situation and they should get full respect. It is the responsibility of all,” Sharma added.