BJP expels Madhya Pradesh OBC leader who said ‘Brahmin priests fool people, loot money’

Published on Aug 21, 2022 07:12 AM IST

OBC leader Pritam Lodhi, kin of Uma Bharati, has been expelled from the BJP for saying Brahmins fool people, loot money and want to have food at the houses of beautiful women.

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader said Brahmins make young women sit in the front row and send elderly women to the back.
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader said Brahmins make young women sit in the front row and send elderly women to the back.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Following a row over Pritam Lodhi's remark of Brahmin priests that they fool people and loot their money and grain, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP expelled the OBC leader sending a strong message that remarks against Brahmins and women are 'unpardonable' "For BJP, social harmony and women's respect is of paramount importance," the party said in a statement.

Pritam Lodhi came under fire after the video of his address on the birth anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai went viral. In the video, he could be heard saying that Brahmin priests 'make people crazy, fool them and loot their money and food grain'. In a swipe at the Brahmins, the OBC leader said they (Brahmins) make young women sit in the front rows during any discourse and stare at them.

What Pritam Lodhi said

"The Brahmins are fooling people in the name of offering religious rituals and prayers, and grabbing money and other things from commoners. They are prospering on our money and resources. Seeing beautiful women from good families, they want to have food at these women's houses. They want young women seated in the front row ad make elderly women sit at the back," Lodhi said.

The comment triggered outrage with the Brahmin communities protesting against the comments anddemanding his expulsion from the party. While the Congress attacked the BJP, several FIRs were registered against the BJP leader in different police stations in Shivpuri. Facing flak, Lodhi made a u-turn and tendered a written apology to the party.

"The party took a serious note of Lodhi's remark against Brahmins and women and found his crime unpardonable. So, state BJP chief V D Sharma on Friday took a decision to expel Lodhi from the party's primary membership," BJP said in a statement.

Pritam Lodhi is kin of Uma Bharti

Pritam Lodhi's son is married to the granddaughter of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti's elder sister. He contested the last two assembly polls and lost. There are at least 37 criminal cases against him.

(With PTI inputs)

