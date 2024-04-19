BJP files complaint against DKS over promising water for votes to brother

Bengaluru Residents arrive to get their containers filled with drinking water from a water tanker supplied by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) in Bengaluru. (REUTERS)

The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on violating the model code of conduct (MCC) after videos purportedly showing the Congress leader promising water supply in exchange for votes for the Congress in exchange for support to his brother DK Suresh, went viral.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the complaint filed by BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, it was stated that the two videos have surfaced on social media showing Shivakumar offering Cauvery water supply and occupancy certificates (OC) to residents of apartments in Bengaluru South and RR Nagar.

This comes as the city reels under water scarcity as many parts of the city are running dry. Recently, chief minister Siddaramaiah said that 6,900 borewells out of 14,000 borewells in the capital are currently running dry.

In one of the purpoted videos, shared by BJP IT head Amit Malviya on X, Shivakumar can be seen offering a “business deal” while holding “voters of a large housing society in his brother DK Suresh’s constituency, to ransom”.

Addressing residents of a large apartment complex, Shivakumar said: “Till the property is handed over, you will not get OC. But there is a condition, you all should vote for DK Suresh. This is our mutual agreement. I also have the right to ask as I work for you.”

“This is an honest straight question to you. I have come for a business deal. You want a civic amenity (CA) site handed over to you and supply of Cauvery water. If I get these done, what will you give me? I believe in sharing and caring. Share your confidence in me and I will care for your problems. I also saw the booth results where you voted. You have not voted for any candidate,” he said.

In another video, Shivakumar can be seen as saying: “Forget about the past and future. Today is in your hands. You assure me that you will vote for me and within two-three months, your demands will be cleared. Otherwise, do not come to me asking for it.” HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Following the surfacing of the purpoted videos, BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) have accused the DK brothers of covertly ‘blackmailing’ voters. BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, in the filed complaint, said: “They are trying to do a business deal with the voters. They said that if they (people) vote for Congress, they will get drinking water and other facilities. We have asked to book a case against DK Shivakumar and asked to stop the campaign in the elections.”

Senior BJP officials alleged that Shivakumar met with members of apartment societies in both RR Nagar and Bengaluru South assembly segments separately a few days prior. However, Shivakumar rejected the allegations by BJP and said that he was communicating to the people that the Congress government was bound to solve their issues.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Bangalore South Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy and others for alleged violation of the MCC. The complaint by Gajendra S, the BJP’s election agent for Bengaluru South, alleged that Congress workers were inducing voters in the BTM Layout locality here by asking them to produce their Aadhaar in exchange for a ‘Guarantee Card’ from the party, according to which the voters would receive bonds of ₹1 lakh after the elections.

Submitting photographs as evidence to the ECI, the BJP said: “This is to bring to your kind notice that the Congress leaders, including its candidate Sowmya Reddy, former BBMP Mayor Manjunath Reddy and others, are violating the MCC, provisions of the IPC and the Representation of People Act, 1951 by inducing voters belonging to the 26 – Bangalore South Parliamentary Constituency.”

With PTI inputs