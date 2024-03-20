BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi over 'shakti' remarks: ‘Read out the exact thing’

Seizing upon Rahul Gandhi's “fight against a shakti” remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Congress leader. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters that he read out Rahul Gandhi's remarks verbatim and made a detailed presentation before the poll panel. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

At a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Gandhi had said, "We are not fighting against a political party...We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. But, one face has been projected in the forefront."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"In Hindu dharma, there is a word 'shakti'. We are fighting against a 'shakti' (power). The question arises as to what is that 'shakti'...," he had said in the presence of several opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Read: Congress, INDIA bloc never speak against other religions, says PM Narendra Modi

Speaking to reporters after filing a complaint with the Election Commission, Puri said, “I read out the exact thing of what he said and then we went and made a detailed presentation.”

“He insulted the religious sentiments of a lot of people. He insulted ‘Nari Shakti’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the BJP's attack over Rahul Gandhi's “shakti” remarks, saying those out to destroy "shakti" will themselves be destroyed. Addressing a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, he alleged that the constituents of the INDIA bloc would never speak ill about any other faith, but would not lose a second in abusing the Hindu religion. (Also Read: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi amid Shakti row: ‘Have courage to use derogatory terms for other religions?’)

"The INDI Alliance people repeatedly and deliberately insult Hinduism. Notably, every statement they make against the Hindu religion is very well thought out! The INDI Alliance of DMK and Congress does not insult any other religion. It does not utter a single word against any other religion. However, when it comes to the Hindu religion, they don't leave any chance to abuse and insult it," PM Modi said.

Gandhi had on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.