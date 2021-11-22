BJP focussing on youth and professionals: Rituraj Sinha

Rituraj Sinha’s elevation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s core team is an indication of a generational shift in the BJP which began soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha election with the aim to infuse youth and professionals into the organisational set up, people aware of the development said.

Son of veteran BJP leader RK Sinha, the founder of Security and Intelligence Services (SIS), Rituraj Sinha has been actively working since 2005 for the BJP’s growth in a state it has struggled to dominate. He was key to BJP’s war room management and the party’s campaign committee during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. In 2019, he was roped in for the national campaign committee headed by Arun Jaitley. The latest recognition came on Sunday when he was appointed national secretary of the party.

“It is an honour to be in the BJP president’s national team and I will discharge whatever responsibility is given to me. It is true that the BJP is looking for a generational shift with focus on youth and professionals from varied fields. From Bihar, I am only the second person to be included in the national team as secretary, while former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh is the vice president,” said Rituraj, who went to Doon School before getting an MBA degree from Leeds University and completing Public Leadership Credential programme from the Harvard University.

Rituraj said he has seen the party evolve in the 15+ years of his association. “Even otherwise, one can witness the party’s shift towards professionals and youth, which was also evident in the Union cabinet shakeup. In Bihar too, I was the co-convenor of the team that gave shape to the party’s manifesto for the 2020 assembly election on the theme of ‘self-reliant’ Bihar. In fact, Bihar was the first state to align its manifesto with the national agenda of self-reliant India. I had the privilege of working closely with Bihar BJP incharge Bhupendra Yadav. I also worked at the mandal level in three districts of Barh, Nalanda and Nawada,” he added.

Rituraj said the BJP aims to effectively communicate the good work done by the Central government to the masses. “A lot is happening and a lot more will happen as the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is breaking the stereotypes to develop a new India. It is in this backdrop that the party is focusing on youth and professionals at all levels, as they will lead the country in future,” he said.

After the 2020 assembly elections, many fresh faces from the Bihar BJP were given responsibilities in chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, underlining the party’s thinking. Rituraj’s elevation is also being seen as an extension of the party’s youth oriented approach to leadership development.