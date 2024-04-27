BJP functioning on borrowed leaders: Kharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is functioning on borrowed leaders who left other parties and became ministers and this phenomenon has made party workers lose faith, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday as he pushed back against criticism of his party’s poll manifesto and said the Opposition’s election plan was effective. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Aland, in Kalaburagi district. (PTI)

In an interview with Hindustan, Kharge expressed confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would be able to stop the BJP from achieving a third consecutive term, acknowledged the party had made sacrifices as part of the coalition, and underlined the party’s contribution to upholding reservations.

“Those who left us became leaders. They become CM, deputy CM, and ministers. As a result, borrowed persons become leaders, and the BJP workers lose faith in them,” he said.

He questioned the induction of leaders with corruption charges into the BJP. “You’re scaring them into joining your party. Then they are getting a bonus. In such a setting, who is encouraging corruption?” he said.

Kharge also pushed back against criticism levelled by the BJP that the Congress was bent on reducing OBC quotas and giving it to Muslims, arguing that it was his party which first brought “justice”.

“In 1994, after carrying out a social, economic, and educational survey in Karnataka, Muslims were granted 4% reservation. Following this, the BJP government took office in 1996. You stayed there from 1998 until 2004. You had an opportunity to abolish it. You have been in power at the Centre for 10 years, and there has been a BJP government in Karnataka for many years. Why didn’t you abolish it? All of this is meant to confuse people and induce terror in their mind,” he said.

He admitted that the Congress was fighting the lowest number of Lok Sabha seats, but added that it would not make a difference. “As the INDIA coalition develops stronger, the BJP will face increased hurdles.”