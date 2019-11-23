e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
he Congress has charged the BJP with taking donations from a company suspected of terror funding.
The Congress has charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with taking donations from a company accused of “terror funding”.

The opposition party used a media report that claimed the BJP had received crores of rupees in donation from the company which is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly buying properties from Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi who was an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to attack the ruling party.

“BJP’s ‘donation saga’ gets murkier -- Electoral Bond Scam to donations from accused of ‘terror funding’! Why did BJP receive crores in donation from a company accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not ‘treason’ Mr Amit Shah?” Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Online news portal, The Wire, in a report said the company, which is being investigated for facilitating ‘terror funding’, donated Rs 10 crore to the BJP in 2014-15, referring to the BJP’s filings with the Election Commission.

“Links to Iqbal Mirchi, terror funding companies and a litany of organisations being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP’s electoral bond scandal may have crossed over from corruption to treason,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

 

The opposition party sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on the issue. “As it turns out the ‘Modi Bond of Corruption’ extends to terror funding companies as well. Companies associated with Iqbal Mirchi have donated crore of rupees to the BJP. PM Modi and Amit Shah must answer on these treasonous acts.”

It further alleged that Mirchi had direct links with three firms from which the BJP has received donations through their dubious electoral bonds scheme. “Why did BJP accept money from companies linked to terrorists? The PM & HM must answer,” the Congress said in another tweet.

The BJP has refused to comment on the Congress’ allegations..

Iqbal Mirchi was the right hand man of Dawood Ibrahim and was wanted for the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He died in the UK in August 2013 at the age of 63. He was also one of the world’s top drug barons before shifted his attention to betting in cricket in his last years.

